Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origins will see Natasha asking Dhawal to make a big promise on their first night. What is it about? Read it here.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama wherein the wedding of Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) and Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) has happened. Amresh wants Dhawal to get the papers of the sale deed of Pandya Store, signed by Natasha. Also, he has advised Dhawal to start his married life on a high note and be fast-paced in love.

The coming episode will see Natasha being shocked with Amba revealing that though all live in the same house, they have separate kitchens and need to cook for themselves and their husbands. This makes Natasha unhappy as she comes from the viewpoint of seeing a joint family where all in her family used to cook in one kitchen.

On the wedding night, when Dhawal will try to come close to her, Natasha will ask him to make one big promise. Natasha will tell him honestly that she has not even had a boyfriend in life. Since all happened so fast, she will need to know him well before they plan a life together. She will ask Dhawal to promise her that they will play the waiting game in marriage, till the time they do not understand each other well. But Dhawal will be tense as his brother has given him the advice of being fast in love.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.