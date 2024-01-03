Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha confesses her feelings

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the separation of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) wherein they made their wedding null and void. However, the Makwanas are forced to get into an alliance again with the Pandyas, with Isha (Surabhi Das) loving Chiku (Sahil Uppal). As we know, they both got into a secret wedding which was supported by Natasha. However, Chiku laid a condition that Amresh should ask for his sister’s hand with Chiku by folding his hands. Amresh did so for his sister, and now the twin weddings are to happen in the Makwana house, that is Dhawal and Suhani’s wedding and Chiku and Isha’s wedding.

The focus in the coming episode will be on the Haldi function that will be happening. Natasha who will be there, along with her family, will feel totally dejected seeing Dhawal getting married. She will brood in solitude and will be seen crying standing alone.

The Makwana bahus, Hetal, Pranali and Dolly who were against the wedding of Dhawal with Suhani will feel sorry for Natasha and will go to talk to her. Natasha will reveal to them that she is still in love with Dhawal. The bahus will be happy, and will tell Natasha that they have been against the wedding, but are being forced to accept it.

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.