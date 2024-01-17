Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha in trouble

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the dual weddings of Chiku and Isha, Dhawal and Suhani about to happen. As we know, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) has learned about Dhawal being forced to marry Suhani, owing to his promise to Amresh. Now she is all the more determined to stop Dhawal’s wedding from happening.

However, even when Natasha planned to kidnap the bride Suhani before she arrived at the mandap, there created another problem. As we know, Sandip (Vikas Grover) has a bad eye for Natasha and wants to bed her. His last attempt ended with Natasha teaching him a bitter lesson and even slapping him.

Now, we saw how Natasha was made unconscious by Sandip. He now wants to whisk her away from the wedding venue to his abode.

The coming episode will see Sandip being successful in carrying an unconscious Natasha, covered in mattresses from the mandap venue. Amidst all this, Chiku will refuse to marry till the time he does not find Natasha. The daughters-in-law of the Makwana household, who are loyal to Natasha, will in her absence, decide to kidnap Suhani to stop Dhawal’s wedding.

Natasha will be in trouble as Sandip will try to molest her. He will also place a video recording the whole sequence.

Pandya Store Ep 1001 16th January Written Episode Update

Dhawal tried talking to Suhani. He wanted to tell him that he was no ready to marry her.

What will happen next?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.