Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha organizes Dhawal and her wedding

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) having a dilemma just before her marriage when she could not get the property papers on time. She not only stopped her wedding with Shashank, but also tried persuading Chiku (Sahil Uppal) to return the papers to the Makwana family. In the meanwhile, Chiku got to know that the papers were not found at the place where he had hidden them. He created big drama and believed that Amresh Makwana stole the papers.

We saw Chiku getting the entire Makwana family arrested and put behind bars. This angered Amresh all the more.

The coming drama will see Natasha pressing on the peace button, and trying to get Chiku to the police station to withdraw his complaint. DaMa and Natasha will make Chiku emotional and he will decide to take the complaint back.

But a big fight in the lockup between Amresh and Chiku will further create problems between the two families. Amidst this, Natasha will find a weird solution to solve the problems between the two families. She will convince the cop at the police station to get her married to Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) in the station itself.

Natasha will be seen arriving with Band, Baja, Baraat, to the police station so that she can get married to Dhawal.

What will the families decide now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.