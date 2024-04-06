Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha’s act affects Makwana family; Dhawal hurt

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) happening at the police station. We saw a changed attitude of Natasha when on her first night, she showed a legal document to Dhawal, asking for the family’s consent and signatures on it, failing which she will walk out of the house with Dhawal. Her attitude did not sound right to anyone in the family.

We also saw how Amba manipulated Natasha with the document and forced her to take such a step. Amba’s idea is that Natasha, with her mean acts, falls low in the eyes of the family.

Dhawal and Natasha’s relationship is already entangled with deep misunderstandings as Dhawal is shocked to see Natasha behave so unruly with his family.

The coming episode will see Amba adding more salt to the wound when she will create problem situations at home, only to prove how independent and careless Natasha is towards her family. Dhawal will be shown hurt with Natasha’s indifferent behaviour.

Pandya Store Ep 1086 5th April Written Episode Update

Natasha forced everyone in the Makwana family to sign the legal documents that laid conditions for her stay in the house.

What will happen now?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.