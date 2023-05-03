ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see confusion galore during the wedding of Krish Pandya and Prerna. Amidst the bride and groom swaps that have happened, Dhara will get kidnapped. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 May,2023 13:45:16
Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen immense drama during the wedding of Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). The viewers have had a scintillating time with the singing and dancing grace of celebrity guest Falguni Pathak. Amidst this, there is huge confusion with Krish, Prerna, Shivank, Rimjhim and another set of couple that Dhara has brought in for marriage. In total, many brides and grooms are waiting to get married. This has added fuel to all the confusion that Shweta and Shivank have planned to create.

We saw how Dhara (Shiny Doshi) decided to conduct the wedding of Krish and Prerna separately at a temple nearby. However, Prerna reached the temple, but Krish did not.

The coming episode will see more confusion being roped in with Rimjhim being made to sit along with Krish for the wedding. However, both Krish and Rimjhim will not be aware of the swap having happened.

Also, Dhara will be kidnapped when she will be about to understand that Krish did not go to the temple to wed Prerna. Dhara will be abducted by the parents of Kajal and Anurag.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya requests Anuj to not leave her
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi
Star Plus To Bring For Its Audience A New Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Based On The Lovestory Of Bollywood Star Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Star Plus To Bring For Its Audience A New Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain Based On The Lovestory Of Bollywood Star Couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
A Major Twist Waits To Knock The Doors Of Pandya Family, Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara From StarPlus Show Pandya Family Gives An Insight About The Upcoming Wedding
A Major Twist Waits To Knock The Doors Of Pandya Family, Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara From StarPlus Show Pandya Family Gives An Insight About The Upcoming Wedding
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shivank tricks Dhara
Latest Stories
Pranali Rathod Looks Mesmerizing In Mirror; Check Out
Pranali Rathod Looks Mesmerizing In Mirror; Check Out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out
Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise
Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma REVEALS her favourite exercise
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Maldives special bikini transitional reel ft. Pooja Hegde
Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Beach Vibes In Backless Bralette; Fan Says Tareef Karu Kya...
Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Beach Vibes In Backless Bralette; Fan Says Tareef Karu Kya...
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Read Latest News