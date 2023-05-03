Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Dhara gets kidnapped

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see confusion galore during the wedding of Krish Pandya and Prerna. Amidst the bride and groom swaps that have happened, Dhara will get kidnapped. What will happen now?

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen immense drama during the wedding of Krish Pandya (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma). The viewers have had a scintillating time with the singing and dancing grace of celebrity guest Falguni Pathak. Amidst this, there is huge confusion with Krish, Prerna, Shivank, Rimjhim and another set of couple that Dhara has brought in for marriage. In total, many brides and grooms are waiting to get married. This has added fuel to all the confusion that Shweta and Shivank have planned to create.

We saw how Dhara (Shiny Doshi) decided to conduct the wedding of Krish and Prerna separately at a temple nearby. However, Prerna reached the temple, but Krish did not.

The coming episode will see more confusion being roped in with Rimjhim being made to sit along with Krish for the wedding. However, both Krish and Rimjhim will not be aware of the swap having happened.

Also, Dhara will be kidnapped when she will be about to understand that Krish did not go to the temple to wed Prerna. Dhara will be abducted by the parents of Kajal and Anurag.

What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.