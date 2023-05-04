Pandya Store Spoiler: OMG!! Prerna gets married to Shivank?

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see Prerna getting married to Shivank and not Krish. What will happen next?

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is seeing a complicated wedding drama wherein there are many groom and bride swaps and confusions. As we know, Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) are getting married. However, Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) and Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) are doing all that they can to stop it from happening. While Shweta wants to be the wife of Krish, Shivank harbours feelings for Prerna. Amidst this, Dhara (Shiny Doshi) has also brought in another lovebird pair who want to marry. Also, there is Rimjhim the real lover of Shivank.

We saw how Dhara planned to get Krish and Prerna married at a temple nearby. However, Shivank heard this and reached the temple faking to be Krish under the wedding veil. While Prerna will be sitting with Shivank to get married, Krish’s whereabouts and his marriage will be in dilemma. The Pandya family will get Kajal and Anurag married, thinking that it is Krish and Prerna getting married.

While the marriages will happen, it will come as a shock to Prerna when she will get to know that she is now married to Shivank and not Krish. To top it all, she will also announce that she is pregnant.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

