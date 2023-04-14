Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen shocking twists. We saw how Dhara (Shiny Doshi) sacrificed big for her own family. When she saved Natasha by donating her kidney, she also felt lonely when she thought about her family blaming her for everything.

Dhara as we wrote, decided to walk out of the Pandya house to hold on to her self-respect. As per the upcoming tale in the show, the Pandya family are preparing for the surprise party for Dhara.

Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) and Shivank (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) on the other hand, will plan big and will want to execute their plan aptly. However, Dhara’s fight with Gautam will prove to be a dampener in their efforts.

On the other hand, Shivank and Shweta will plan to look for proof that will give them evidence of Krish and Shweta not being divorced yet. They will decide to execute their plan when the Pandyas will be enjoying the party.

Will Dhara change her mind about leaving the house?

