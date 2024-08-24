Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Colors TV's popular show Parineetii, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see a major twist when the goons point out a gun on Sanju.

Parineetii, Colors TV’s popular television show produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Sanju (Ankur Verma) and Pari (Anchal Sahu) getting trapped by goons in the bank. Sanju and Pari, for some work regarding their business project, Parivartan came back together. Soon, Sanju notices some masked man attacking the manager and holding him captive. Sanju saves Pari from getting in front of the goons, leading to their dramatic fall and bringing them close to each other. Later, Sanju and Pari struggle to hide from the goons.

In the upcoming episode, Sanju tries to escape from the back, but unfortunately, he comes in front of a goon. The goon points out a gun at Sanju. Witnessing this, Pari comes to rescue him with a bat behind him, but another goon grabs Pari without making any noise. Later, the goon tries to hold Saju captive, but Sanju gathers his courage and smartly confronts the goon, beating him until he becomes unconscious. However, Pari gets trapped in the goons’ trap. On the other hand, Neeti (Tanvi Dogra), suspicious about Pari, makes a new plan to find out Pari’s truth.

It will be interesting to see how Sanju fights the odds to save Pari and teach the goons a lesson.