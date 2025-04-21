Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Anisha tries to get brownie points; Rani vows to save Digvijay

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Digvijay (Farman Haider) getting arrested for the death of his patient, under the charge of being negligent as a doctor. Anisha was present at the police station, showing off that she was trying hard to save Digvijay from punishment. She also brought food for Digvijay and fed him the food. She also made use of the opportunity to brainwash Digvijay that Rani (Abhika Malakar) was not even bothered about his arrest, and was busy studying at home. Digvijay got angry that Rani did not come to meet him.

However, the upcoming episode will see Rani getting worked out over Digvijay getting arrested. She will not only rush to meet him but will also believe that he is innocent, while Digvijay’s family will believe that he has erred owing to his marital problems. But Rani will tell Digvijay that she will bring him out by exposing the culprit.

What will happen next?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.