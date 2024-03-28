Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Bindusar to die

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ashok is called to the palace with respect and soon Helena crowns him as the next Yuvraj of the empire. While Dharma, Kaurwaki and Ashok are happy, Helena, Sushim fume in anger.

Later, Ashok learns that his father Bindusar has called him. He goes to meet his father and is in surprise when his father Bindusar accepts him and sees his face. Ashok gets emotional. Ashok asks Bindusar about the person, who gave him the real kundali. Soon, Bindusar remembers how Kaurwaki came to meet him and gave him the real kundali. Kaurwaki also revealed to Bindusar that Ashok would be the next emperor and would rule on the entire empire. This makes Bindusar shocked and upset.

In the coming episode, Bindusar get together with his family for a meal. He gets happy to see everyone present. However, he soon feels dizzy and falls on the ground. The family rushes to help him. He believes that he is about to die hence makes an announcement. He mentions that after his death Ashok will be the next king. After the declaration, Bindusar dies. Ashok and other family members have an emotional break down.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.