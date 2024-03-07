Pracchand Ashok spoiler: Kaurwaki and Devi to cook halwa for Ashok

Colors TV’s show Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Ashok takes pheras with Kaurwaki and Devi together. Devi bids a tearful farewell to her family. As Devi walks, a dramatic moment occurs when a flaming object endangers her, but Kaurwaki heroically pushes her away, sacrificing herself. In the nick of time, Ashok arrives and saves Kaurwaki.

Ashok announces that Devi will be the first to enter the house after the wedding, but a situation arises, and Kaurwaki ends up entering first. There comes the moment when the brides have to touch Ashok’s feet. Devi does it happily, but Kaurwaki refuses, and Dharma supports her, stating that Ashok must earn Kaurwaki’s love and respect first. Later, Ashok forcefully takes Kaurwaki to a jungle tent, claiming it’s their wedding night. Devi, who loves Ashok, witnesses this from afar.

In the coming episode, Ashok confronts Devi about his feelings for Kaurwaki. Kaurwaki confronts Ashok, but he brushes her off, saying she needs to focus on Magadh and its kingdom, forgetting about Kaling. Meanwhile, Devi tries to seduce Ashok, and he reminds her again that their marriage is a deal, and she should not expect love from him. On the other side, Dharma surprises everyone by assigning Kaurwaki and Devi to cook for Ashok’s first meal.

Prachand Ashok The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. It boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn.