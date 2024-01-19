Preeti and Pashminna’s mission to expose Avinash’s true colors in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’

Sony SAB’s love saga ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ narrates the love story of Raghav (Nishant Malkani) and Pashminna (Isha Sharma), two lovers whose paths don’t meet, owing to multiple obstacles in their lives. In a recent twist, the plot took a dramatic turn when Pashminna accidentally overhears Preeti (Gauri Pradhan) revealing that Avinash (Hiten Tejwani) is her father. Avinash, playing the part of a longing father, convinces Pashminna to move to Mumbai with him.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers can expect more intriguing twists as both Preeti and Pashminna move into Avinash’s house with a hidden agenda. They set out on a mission to reveal his lies in front of his daughter, Ayesha (Krissann Barretto), and the entire Kaul family. As they gather evidence against him, it would be interesting to watch if the mother-daughter duo succeed in their mission, or will Avinash manage to keep his secrets safe.

Isha Sharma, who essays the role of Pahminna, said, “Pashminna is dealing with a lot of things at the same time. Her already complicated love story with Raghav becomes even more twisted as Ayesha, who is engaged to Raghav, turns out to be her half-sister. In the midst of all this, Pashminna has to figure out how to outsmart her scheming father and turn the tables on him. I’m eagerly anticipating how she beats him at his own game and how viewers react to the unfolding twists.”

Gauri Pradhan, who essays the role of Preeti, said, “The storyline is heading towards an interesting twist. So far, Avinash has been a mastermind with his schemes and lies, always staying one step ahead. However, now, the dynamic duo of Preeti and Pashminna is on a mission to not only expose him but also outsmart him completely. Their determination to reveal his true face and gather evidence against him promises an engaging narrative.”