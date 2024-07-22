Pukaar-Dil Se Dil Tak Upcoming Twist: Rajeshwari insults and slaps Vedika for robbery!

Sony Entertainment Television’s heartwarming family drama ‘Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak’, produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films, the audience has seen engaging drama. So far, viewers have seen that Vedika tries to steal the file while Koel and her mother try to steal the Haar.

In the upcoming episode on July 22, 2024, viewers will witness Saraswati opening the box and finding the Haar missing, leading to a major shock. Soon, Rajeshwari demands an investigation. Everyone looks for the ‘Haar’ here and there but cannot find it. Later, they find the Haar in Padma’s bag. Annoyed by this, Rajeshwari insults and slaps Padma and Vedika. Will this robbery create a rift between Vedika and Saraswati again?

Pukaar—Di’ Se Dil Tak is a powerful and emotional tale of love, loss, and redemption. Set in the picturesque city of Jaipur, the show chronicles the life of a mother and her two daughters, who are separated by sinister forces. However, destiny intervenes and plays its own game when the paths of Vedika, Saraswati, and Koel collide to fight against the people who shattered their families.

Tune into Pukaar- Dil se Dil Tak at 8:30 pm every Monday to Friday only on Sony EntertPadma’s Television.