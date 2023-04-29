Pushpa Impossible Spoiler: Can a mother's love triumph over materialistic attractions?

Can a mother's love triumph over materialistic attractions in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible?

Pushpa Impossible is the inspiring story of Pushpa, a single mother raising her children while pursuing education. Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey) is a mother of three children and is devoted to meeting their needs and addressing their issues. Her optimistic and resourceful approach, as well as her charming clumsiness, captivates audiences. Despite facing challenges posed by her ex-husband, Dilip Patel played by Jayesh More, Pushpa remains optimistic and resourceful in addressing her children’s needs.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Dilip, organizing a terrace party to celebrate Raashi’s (played by Deshna Dugad) post-exam success. The party features servers and Mexican delicacies, but Raashi’s attention is drawn to the churros made by her mother, Pushpa. When Raashi compliments her mother’s churros in front of Dilip, he becomes envious.

Will Raashi fall for Dilip’s materialistic tricks, or will she understand the love and dedication shown by her mother?

Deshna Dugad, who plays the role of Raashi, said, “Being a child, it’s natural to feel special when showered with love and attention. Raashi, just like any other kid, is ecstatic to receive affection from both her parents. However, as the story unfolds, it will be interesting to watch if Raashi will be able to differentiate between genuine and superficial love. It was an exciting and challenging experience for me, portraying this tough situation, as she navigates through the complexities of her parents’ relationship.”