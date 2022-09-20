Sony Sab recently launched the slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible and it has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Pushpa’s academic career is about to be cut short when she is asked to leave the school due to false accusations about her admissions. However, Pushpa is not willing to let her efforts go to waste and makes a plea to be permitted to take the examinations before leaving.

In order to help her pass the test with flying colors Pushpa’s family, neighbors, and professors assist her in every way, by teaching her and helping her with household chores. But life won’t give her a break as she falls unwell and is advised to take a rest. She gets well and goes to give her exams.

Now, in the coming episode, Pushpa calls Sushila to work on some solution so that Prathna can sit with Chirag for the puja. Sushila pretends to have a stomach ache and she gets Bapodra to go with her to the doctor. The inauguration of the shop begins. As the clinic is shut Bapodra and Sushila have to return.

Will Bapodra catch Chirag and Prathna performing the puja together?

