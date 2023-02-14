Sony Sab recently launched the slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible and it has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Vasundhara and Mansi take Dharam to the hospital, and they find out that he has a fatal disease. Vasundhara comes to Pushpa’s house to ask for her help in saving Dharam’s life. However, she refuses to help.

Later, Vasundhara tries to lure Chirag into donating his bone marrow. Chirag gets desperate for money after seeing his family’s financial condition. Hence, Chirag agrees to donate his bone marrow for Dharam’s operation. Meanwhile, Dharam’s condition worsens, and he gets taken to the emergency ward.

Now, in the coming episode, Chirag gives his DNA sample for testing. Chirag informs about his decision of donating the bone marrow for Dharam’s operation to Prarthana. Chirag is handed 10 lakh rupees for his donation. When he returns home carrying the bag containing 10 lakhs, he bumps into Pushpa.

Will Pushpa find out the truth about Chirag’s donation?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.