‘Pushpa Impossible’ Dilip is diagnosis with cancer, What will be Pushpa’s Reaction?

Sony SAB‘s Pushpa Impossible continues to captivate audiences with the inspiring journey of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a resilient and fearless woman who faces challenges with unwavering determination. In the latest episodes, viewers witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Dilip Patel (Jayesh More), disheartened by Pushpa’s firm rejection of his marriage proposal, decides to leave the chawl. However, in a compelling twist, Pushpa tracks him down and convinces him to return back to the chawl.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers are in for an emotional rollercoaster. When Dilip receives the heartbreaking news of his cancer diagnosis, he comes to terms with the limited time he has left. Determined to leave behind a meaningful legacy, he makes a life-changing decision—to purchase a property for Pushpa, empowering her dream of building her own school. Meanwhile, amidst these heartfelt moments, sinister schemes unfold as Mr. Kotak (Krunal Pandit) plots against Pushpa, maliciously tampering with the Holi colors intended for the school children.

But will Pushpa recognize Dilip’s gesture and accept him back into her life?

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, says, “As an actor, portraying Pushpa’s journey has always been an emotional experience for me, and Pushpa has faced countless challenges, but nothing prepares her for the shocking truth about Dilip’s intentions and his battle with cancer. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions—misunderstanding, anger, and, ultimately, a deep realization. This storyline beautifully captures the complexities of human relationships and second chances. I’m grateful to be part of such a heartfelt narrative.”

