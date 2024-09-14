Pushpa Impossible Serial Spoiler: Ashwin Gets Arrested, Pushpa Worried

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony Sab show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Pushpa’s (Karun Pandey Vaidya) life. Prabhas destroys Ashwin’s business and threatens him to ruin his life.

In the upcoming episode, police come to Pushpa’s house and ask for Ashwin. Soon, the officers arrested Ashwin, leaving everyone shocked. Pushpa worries as Ashwin is arrested. Prabhas engineers the wounded pawns to escape from the hospital. Jugal, Bapodra, and Chirag try to find out, based on the Insta handle info, about the mysterious handle’s whereabouts. However, all they get is a fake handle and a fake address.

On the other hand, Prabhas’s friends warn him, but he is insanely driven to finish Ashwin and highlights that this is just the beginning. Rashi tells everyone about how Ashwin knew about a comment she got on her installation, and it was from the same guy whom Ashwin may have beaten. Pushpa meets Ashwin in Jail and tells him how Dilip was exactly the same. This creates difficult situations for the family and leaves it for her to deal with solving them.

Ashwin’s future is uncertain as yet another crisis looms large on Pushpa’s family. All are worried for Ashwin; Swara misses him. Hasmukh takes advantage of the situation, and Mahendra stops Hasmukh and asks him to leave. On the other hand, Pushpa asks Amir to get Ashwin bailed out.