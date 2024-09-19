Pushpa Impossible Serial Spoiler: OMG! Prabhas Conspires, Puts A Deadly Stuff In Pushpa’s Tiffin

Sony Sab’s show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, keeps the audience entertained with major ups and downs. Karuna Pandey Vaidya plays the lead role of Pushpa

In the upcoming episode, after the blast, Pushpa and Jugal try to come out of the shock when family members surround them. Everybody looks worried about what Prabhas has done. After discussing the incident, Pushpa changes everyone’s mood. On the other hand, Ashwin is shattered and visits Amir Bashir. Amir Bashir tells Ashwin that the high court will soon permit them to know Kingofcool’s identity.

Ashwin and Dipti bond, and Ashwin expresses his gratitude for Dipti’s unwavering support. Bapodra and Sushila also provide the needed warmth and support. Sushila and Pushpa bondSushila’shila’s pregnancy status is just two weeks away. Bapodra has his chemistry with Chirag and Prarthana. Pushpa and Jugal meet Tejasvi, and Tejasvi decides to inspect the blast site!

Jugal then visits Shekhawat and meets Rohit, who says the application has been initiated with the court, and they will soon be able to find out the identity of the Kingofcool ID. Bapodra and Hasmukh have a tiff while Bapodra writes on the notice board about maintaining strict hygiene at Bapodra ChaSushila’shila’s delivery, which is near. Devendra gets bailed out. Pakya, who is on the trail, informs Pushpa about the same. Devendra informs Prabhas Pushpa’sshpa’s plan to catch him unawares and the fact that DCP Tejasvi is on the blast case.

Prabhas reaches the blast site and identifies Tejasvi, who is interrogating the chai wala. He decides to scare Pushpa further. On the other hand, Bapodra announces a reward of 500 rupees to whoever suggests a good name for his upcoming child. Nanavati tells Pushpa first to sort out her personal crisis as he is back at work. Pushpa is at home and gears to prepare the tiffins for the next day. As part of her daily routine, by the end of the day, she receives the empty tiffins, which she washes every day. As she opens the empty tiffins, in one of them, she finds some deadly leap out towards her, and she SCREAMS!!