Pushpa Impossible Serial Spoiler: Prabhas Attacks Ashwin’s Whole Family, Pushpa Becomes Rebellious

Pushpa Impossible is the Sony Sab television show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The show has won millions of hearts with its unique and relatable storyline. Dipti meets Ashwin in jail and shares about Swara asking to meet him, creating an emotional moment. Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya), with the help of Jugal and Bapodra, gets Ashwin out of jail. At the same time, Prabhas discovers the news of Ashwin getting bailed out, and he thinks of new conspires.

In the upcoming episode, Prabhas executes his new plan and attacks Ashwin’s whole family. He releases harmful chemical gas, which makes the whole family unconscious. However, Pushpa somehow manages the situation and stands up against Prabhas. Pushpa becomes rebellious and promises Prabhas that she will protect her family and defeat him.

However, Prabhas comes in an intense moment when everyone is unconscious, and he, with his mask on, makes a cunning smile, leaving Pushpa frustrated. As Pushpa challenges Prabhas, he stays silent and shows his attitude. Prabhas swears to ruin Ashwin’s whole life and take his revenge.

The show cast Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.