Pushpa Impossible Serial Spoiler: Prabhas Plays His Final Card Against Pushpa, Disguises As Ward Boy

Sony Sab’s show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, entertains the audience with interesting twists. Karuna Pandey Vaidya plays Pushpa in the lead role.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) is shocked to discover rubber snakes, earthworms, and lizards in tiffins at home, which leaves the family tense. They suspect that this must be the KingofCool’s cunning trick. Ashwin calls Pakya, who reveals that Devendra, who recently surrendered to the police, is at City Hospital visiting his ailing mother. Pushpa understands the puzzle and theorizes that KingofCool might have coerced Devendra to take the blame in exchange for money for his mother’s treatment.

Meanwhile, the police hunt for the KingofCool. Tejasvi, the DCP, and her team investigate a chaiwala that KingofCool had previously bribed. They discover a sketch of the suspect and put up posters offering a reward for information. Chirag and Rohit, working with cyber expert Nilesh, track down KingofCool’s Instagram handle and extract valuable data, which brings them closer to identifying the culprit.

Despite the challenges, Pushpa’s family rallies together, showing support and resilience. Pushpa and Ashwin receive financial relief through various sources, easing their immediate problems. In the end, they celebrate small victories while continuing their fight against KingofCool, who remains a significant threat

Pushpa and Tejasvi move closer to trap Prabhas, but somehow, he escapes. Prabhas sprays ink on Chirag and Ashwin, he attacks Jugal with his knife. The cyber cell person unravels Prabhas’s IP address, which is registered in his friend’s name. Police reach the place, but they find no one. Prabhas comes to know and decides to play his final card against Pushpa by revealing himself to the world.

On the other hand, Sushila experiences labor pains and is admitted to the city hospital. Soon, Pushpa, Bapodra, and the family reach there. Prabhas, disguised as a ward boy, enters the hospital and goes into Sushila’s room, intensifying the scene.