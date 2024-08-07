Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Bapodra Feels Insecure With Chirag, Pushpa Spellbound

Sony Sab’s popular show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life. Nanavati meets Pushpa and reveals his condition and the need to find a person to handle the school and this responsibility only Pushpa can do, leaving her in shock. Later, Pushpa drops Rashi at the party venue, where she also deals with the goons.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa’s dare-devil attempt with goons has become a hot topic amongst her kids. Both Ashwin and Dipti rant about it to Sonal. Sonal decides to win brownie points by doing something on her behalf. Dilip obliquely shares his point of view with Rashi about Pushpa. On the other hand, Nanavati tries to explain his point of view on why Pushpa can handle the school to his adamant trustees. But he realizes that they aren’t convinced.

On the other hand, Chirag gives a brilliant presentation promoting Bapodra’s decision to fight elections independently. Bapodra is left insecure as the assembled people begin to appreciate Chirag’s PowerPoint. He gets angry at Chirag and reminds him that Chirag is only his assistant, making Chirag feel bad. Chirag leaves, saying he cannot work only as an errand boy! Chirag shares his feelings with Prarthana.

Prarthana gets hurt, while Nanavati meets Pushpa, who narrates how she wants to initiate the Police beat via her Mohalla samiti contacts in the area where she fought with goons. Nanavati observes Pushpa’s flair and ability to lead from the front in solving crises. He takes her to meet the trustees and challenges an open mic debate with the candidate of the trustee’s choice. Pushpa is left speechless at Nanavati’s confidence in her. At home, Manish comes along with Swara, and Pushpa raises the issue of what happened at school. Manish supports Nanavati’s confidence in Pushpa, which leaves Pushpa thinking.