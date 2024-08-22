Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Malkani Spikes Nanavati’s Drink, Pushpa Worried

Sony Sab’s popular show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The audience sees interesting twists and turns in the lives of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya). Karun Pandey makes a master plan for Independence Day and presents her idea to everyone at the school, where Malkani accepts her suggestion but secretly conspires against her.

Episode 693 Spoiler, 23rd August 2024

In the upcoming episode, amidst the rising family squabbles at Ashwin’s new house, Swara settles at Pushpa’s home. Kunjbala keenly observes as well as subtly makes her moves. Pushpa is in the thick of 15th August preparation. She wants Nanavati to participate in the function if his health permits. Pushpa also observes how Prarthana is missing Dipti and Ashwin. Malkani is ready with his plan to foil Pushpa’s event. Chirag is given his assignment to cover the Nanavati school event; he informs Pushpa, who is a bit curious as to why Malkani has called the Press.

Prarthana and Dipti meet at school. Both have come to pick up Swara. They bond well. On the other hand, Kunjbala speaks with Ashwin and smartly highlights what is missing at this house. Pushpa and Jugal begin to plan for the school’s function. Pushpa wonders if Malkani has an ace up his sleeve. Jugal shares his concern, and they look forward to Malkani’s plan. Her boss reprimands Dipti.

Dipti is given a choice to continue working or manage Swara. When she comes home, she feels defeated at work and about losing Swara. Kunjbala smiles as her plan begins to fall into place. In contrast, Malkani spikes a drink and asks the waiter to give it to Nanavati only. Malkani secretly smiles and becomes happy as he has planned to defeat Pushpa.