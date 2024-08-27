Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's popular show Pushpa Impossible, the audience will see an interesting twist when Mayur challenges Pushpa for live voting.

Sony Sab’s popular Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under the banner Hats Off Productions, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life. Pushpa shares her concern with Jugal about Mayur calling the media to cover the Independence Day celebration. Later, Mayur executes his plan, spiking Nanavati’s drink. Nanavati suddenly feels dizzy and sleeps during the ongoing event. Mayur asks Nanavati to come on the stage and say a few words, but Nanavati’s condition leaves everyone in shock. Later, Nanavati wakes up and heads to give a speech, but his condition deteriorates.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa somehow handles the situation, and then Mayur intervenes and challenges Pushpa that there will be live voting right now, which will decide whether Pushpa will say goodbye to the school or become the administrator. Pushpa accepts Mayur’s challenge, while Nanavati feels something fishy. As Pushpa accepts the challenge, frustrated Mayur says that Pushpa’s attitude will break today, creating an intense situation. Mayur reveals that Pushpa will not get a single vote among five votes. Nanavati collects the cards, intensifying the scene.

Pushpa Impossible stars Karun Pandey Vaidya in a key role. The story revolves around a feisty middle-aged woman, Pushpa, who studied till 9th and later decided to start learning again