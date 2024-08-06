Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Nanavati Challenges Trustees, Pushpa In Tough Spot

Pushpa Impossible is a popular show on Sony TV produced by Jamnadas Majethia. The audience has seen engaging drama in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life. Pushpa is confused about whether she should allow Rashi to attend the party. Meanwhile, she gets a call from Nanavati, who instantly asks her to meet him.

In the upcoming episode, Rashi is confused about what to wear for a party. She seeks help from Prathana, who offers suggestions, but Rashi is unsure. Eventually, Rashi turns to Dipti via video call for guidance on her outfit. Ashwin and Sonal have conflicting views on parenting Swara. Later, Pushpa drops Rashi off at a party but notices Rashi forgetting her purse in the auto. She decides to retrieve it herself.

Pusha and Rashi fight with the goons to get Rashi’s purse, while Pannu and Chirag indulge in a heated argument. On the other hand, Ashwin, missing Chirag, comes to Bapodra Chawl. During the family moment, Swara misses Pushpa. Sonal decided to become an all-rounder like Pushpa in a good way. She plans to get clients for Ashwin.

Bapodra gets jealous as Chirag leads in the meeting; he taunts him, saying, “You are Dilip Patel’s son.” Nanavati challenges trustees and asks for an open mike to decide who will lead the school. Pushpa has no option but to win because Nanavati has to leave the school if she loses.