Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Prabhas Destroys Ashwin’s Business, Pushpa Horrified

Sony Sab’s show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, keeps the audience entertained with major ups and downs. Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) tries to deal with the teachers’ demanding salary hike in the school.

In the upcoming episode, Prabhas cues his friends to take revenge on Ashwin for beating him. Prabhas destroys Ashwin’s business with the help of his friends. They smash Ashwin’s fleet of cars as their first task. At the same time, Pushpa and Jugal, while returning from the hospital, see a few broken cars lying on the roadside. Pushpa senses something familiar and gets down, unaware that Prabhas’s friends who have committed this act are suddenly unable to escape and are now waiting with knives just behind Ashwin’s broken car.

Pushpa is tense about the inspection as the few teachers who have gone on strike aren’t in school. At home, the kids are worried about Pushpa’s predicament. We can see how they have been bonding after coming together. On the other hand, Pushpa gets an idea and asks senior students to replace those teachers who are on strike and proxy them in junior classes while the inspection is on.

Ashwin and Pakya arrive near their smashed and damaged cars. Ashwin remembers his fight with Prabhas, but he loses his cool and becomes frustrated. Dipti is with Sonal, and she discusses Ashwin’s nature with her. For a change, Sonal supports Ashwin and appreciates him as a worthy son-in-law.