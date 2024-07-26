Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Prarthana Takes The Incharge Of House, Pushpa Worried

Sony Sab’s popular television drama show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia, the audience has seen engaging drama with Pushpa getting emotional. Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) decides to leave all the responsibilities. The ripple of Pushpa’s decision triggers opinions and counter-views amongst the Bapodra family as well as Sonal and Manish. Mahendra expresses his view. In contrast, Radha Kaku reflects through her wisdom smile.

On the other hand, Ashwin and Dipti decide to let the situation calm down and convince Pushpa. While Prarthana complains to Bapodra about how she is being blamed for what Pushpa did. Pushpa shares that all the kids are free, and she won’t tell them to do anything, and everyone can do whatever they wish.

In the upcoming episode, Jugal asks everyone to take responsibility for certain work until Pushpa changes her mind. He asks everyone to take up a leadership role in running the day-to-day household. Dipti asks Jugal to take responsibility for this, but he denies it. Later, Prarthna throws the hat in the rings for the position of the householder, which leaves everyone surprised. She reveals that she will handle the house in three days, and Dipti will do the next three days. But Ashwin intervenes, emphasizing that Dipti already has work. But Prarthana clarifies that everyone has to work together. While Pushpa witnesses this discussion, she gets worried about her family. On the other hand, Rashi is happy as Dilip will be back. While Pushpa’s next starts to witter.