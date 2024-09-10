Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Rehana Refuses To Donate To Nanavati, Pushpa Gets Worried

In Pushpa Impossible, Song Sab’s show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, the audience has seen interesting dramas in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa feels trapped between the tension of Ashwin’s 50 lakh loan versus the upcoming school inspection and the sudden walkover by one of the chain donors. This leads to huge tensions because Nanavati’s operation is in jeopardy. Pushpa has no option but to convince the donor, Rehana, as she decides not to donate. At the same time, Pushpa is unaware of the upcoming teachers’ strike and mass resignations.

Pushpa gets worried, and she searches for donors, especially when Rehana drops out. Ashwin gets angry at the troller who bullies Rashi and wonders about teaching them a lesson. Ashwin takes Chirag’s help but does not reveal his true intentions.

Pushpa’s family cheers her when Rashi contributes her payment to the family for the well-being of the house. At school, Kotak learns that the history teacher has joined brilliant classes at a 1.5 times higher salary. He does not reveal the inner churning that could come as Pushpa’s next big challenge but announces the upcoming inspection at school. On the other hand, an unknown problem arrives at the doorstep as a new person swears to make Ashwin’s life hell.