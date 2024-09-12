Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist: Teachers’ Strike At School Leave Pushpa Distressed

Pushpa Impossible, the Sony Sab’s show produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, the audience has seen interesting dramas in Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) life.

In the upcoming episode, Pushpa and her family bond stronger on the terrace, creating a happy moment as they come together. Later, Nanavati gets a donor, and his transplant begins, making Pushpa very happy. Pushpa acknowledges Nanavati’s message of holding the fort at school. As Pushpa arrives at the school, she finds some teachers on strike demanding a salary raise. She tries to handle the situation but fails to convince them, leaving her distressed by the deteriorating situation.

Pushpa tries her best to deal with the teacher’s strike situation but fails to impress upon the demands of those striking teachers. At the same time, Kotak observes this from afar and is happy. She meets with the Trustees and the rest of the teachers to find a way. Upon this, Kotak says he has delayed the inspection by a day and inspires Pushpa to find some way to find a solution as a deputy admin. Later, Pushpa meets the donor and thanks him for helping Nanavati.

On the other hand, Chirag submits his resignation to his boss to join Bapodra’s campaign full-time. Prarthana feels something is wrong, but Chirag’s ambition is sensing a brighter future. Prarthana surprises Bapodra at a presentation given to like-minded party members and at a fundraising event. Chirag falters while presenting, but Prarthana seizes the opportunity and creates an impression. Bapodra is inwardly happy seeing his daughter being smarter and sharper, hinting towards upcoming complexities.