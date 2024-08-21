Pushpa Impossible Serial Upcoming Twist Today

Sony Sab‘s popular show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions. The show captivates audiences with a gripping storyline and an interesting plot featuring Karuna Pandey Vaidya in the lead. Kunjbala’s bold statement against Pushpa (Karuna Pandey Vaidya) intensifies the scene. Later, Kunjbala meets Kakuben to make Pushpa understand the importance of handling her family. On the other hand, Pushpa’s idea works for Nanavati’s school.

In the upcoming episode, the main trustee, Mayur Kotak, at school wants to oust Pushpa as the key candidate. The war is between his planning and Pushpa’s solutions, which keep her hope alive! On the other hand, Nanavati is happy about Pushpa’s efforts but cautions her as well. Pushpa has an idea to counter Mayur’s gameplay. She shares her idea to celebrate 15th August, Independence Day, with students and parents.

Sushila is concerned about Bapodra viz-a-viz Chirag and Prarthana. In contrast, Mayur has an agenda up his sleeve! Kunjbala plays her cards as Sonal is getting isolated. Manish, Ashwin, and Dipti are aware of this. The little girl, Swara, calls Pushpa and informs her about the day-to-day arguments. Pushpa shares this with Dilip and Jugal. Pushpa takes a stand for her family and shares her decision to take Swara with her. She also announces that she will live in the chawl. Dipti gets shocked and questions about how she and Ashwin live without Swara. Dilip highlights that the same way Pushpa is living without Ashwin.