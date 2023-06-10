Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Pushpa and Rashi lock horns over college donation

Loyal viewers of Sony SAB’s slice-of-life show Pushpa Impossible, produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Dilip talks to the principal of the college to which Rashi wants admission. Rashi gets admitted to her favourite college, and Pushpa is very happy. But she is shocked and furious when she hears about Dilip’s donation of 25 lahks.

In the coming episode, Pushpa gets angry with Rashi after learning about the donation drama at the college. She believes a donation takes away an opportunity from a deserving candidate who could have been admitted to the college. Rashi, who has an opposite ideology, gets upset and reveals she is happy as her father tries to fulfill her wish. Pushpa gets furious with Rashi’s statement and questions whether she was the one who asked Dilip to make the donation.

Will Rashi reveal the truth to Pushpa?

Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa Patel, a feisty, fun-loving, strong-willed, and self-made woman who sets out on an unconventional path to achieve a life of respect and dignity. Bringing alive the various shades of Pushpa’s colorful personality on screen is an ace actress and performer, Karuna Pandey. She is joined by a stellar cast, including Naveen Pandita, Darshan Gurjar, Deshna Dugad, Garima Parihar, and Bhakti Rathod.

