Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Badshah breaks Pushpa’s rules; gets into trouble

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) taking the big responsibility of reforming three misguided youths. However, there was a vote that happened to decide whether Pushpa could take this responsibility or not. Pushpa won the voting process which enabled her to take care of the boys. She ordered the boys not to break the rules. We wrote about certain thefts happening in the vicinity, with all believing the boys’ hands in them.

The upcoming episode will see problems arising when Badshah will be the first of the three to break the rules. He will be seen loitering on the roads when Pushpa will be informed of it. Pushpa had set a rule that they should not go out of the vicinity. To top this, police will be after Badshah and this will create a big problem. Pushpa will avert any problem by talking to the police about it. It will be interesting to see how Pushpa will handle Badshah’s mistake. Also, there is a bigger problem reeling with many commodities and wallets being lost.

What will happen when Pushpa will know of the thefts?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.