Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Dilip sends out his resignation; Pushpa’s heartfelt talk with him

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Production has seen engaging drama with Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) being worried about Prarthana’s inability to walk. However, she was happy that Chirag felt guilty and stood up for Prarthana. But Prarthana’s dreams of becoming an IPS officer got crushed owing to the fall and inability. Also, we saw big drama happening with Bapodra losing the election and deciding to go out of the chawl as promised.

The upcoming episode will see Dilip deciding to resign from his MLAship. He will feel guilty that because of his career ambitions, Chirag and Prarthana’s marital life got ruined. He will regret it. He will be seen having a friendly talk with his ex-wife Pushpa wherein Pushpa will be happy that Dilip has finally realized his folly. Their emotional talk will further depict how friendly they are despite being out of wedlock. As we know, there is a big problem with Dilip not able to meet Prarthana and the families opposing their union. Bapodra has his eyes fixed on Dilip and his activities so that he does not get close to Prarthana.

What will happen next?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.