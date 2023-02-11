Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible is the story of Pushpa, who with her cheery disposition, optimistic mindset, and unique approach towards life, has captured our hearts. The show is set to see a dramatic twist with Chirag (Darshan Gujjar) being in a dilemma that could put Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey) future at stake. This unforeseen chain of events is sure to turn Chirag and Pushpa’s lives upside down.

So far, the storyline has seen Dilip (Jayesh More) in an accident and Vasundhara scrambling around to find help. This week, the story will follow how Chirag is faced with a choice that may prove fatal to both Pushpa and his family. Chirag’s unconditional love for his mother will be challenged by his desperation to prove his worth to her. When an unknown request reaches Chirag in exchange for a lump sum of money, he is convinced that it is the only way to help his family make ends meet. Unintentionally creating trouble for them, will Chirag make the right decision?

Will Chirag unknowingly put his family in danger?

Darshan Gujjar, who plays the role of Chirag, said, “Chirag as a character has ambitions of changing the circumstances of the family. However, He has seen the financial situations the family is going through. The only person he loves unconditionally is his mother and certainly doesn’t care about the entire world as he strongly wishes for his family to be happy. This week the viewers will definitely get to see Chirag go through an internal conflict as he struggles to make the right decision. Playing a role close to my own age, I feel the emotional turmoil Chirag is going through. His decision will bring a big change in the storyline and I am sure the viewers will connect with him.”