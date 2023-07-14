ADVERTISEMENT
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Shakti getting trapped inside a room in the college where poisonous gases will be filled up.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 11:56:09
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room 833701

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Shakti (Nikki Sharma) trying all that she can to get the signature on her scholarship form. We saw how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) refused to sign her scholarship form. However, Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) got to see the papers accidentally, and he was impressed with Shakti’s calibre and signed on it. This got Shakti close to bagging a seat in the medical college. Now Shakti will have to give an entrance exam to get her seat.

The coming episode will see Shakti being upbeat about clearing the exam with good marks. However, Mandira will execute her plan and will lock Shakti in a room so that she cannot write her exam. However, Shakti will try knocking on the door to get out. In the commotion, a few gases and chemicals kept in bottles will fall down and fill the entire room with poisonous gas. Shakti will soon faint.

What will happen now?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

