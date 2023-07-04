Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti takes Shiv's help to save a life

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the newly launched Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has a connect with the production house’s long-running show on Zee TV, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. As we know, Mandira from the new show happens to be the mother of Radha (Neeharika Roy). Radha had a confrontation with her mother and understood how bad she is. Mohan has been supporting Radha during this traumatic phase. On the other hand, Radha has met Shakti (Nikki Sharma) the aspiring doctor. She lives with her relatives after the death of her parents.

The coming episode will introduce Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) to the audience. Shiv is shown brooding over a past and is a dejected soul. However, he is a successful neurosurgeon. Shakti, on the other hand, will be shown to be aiming to get a medical seat in the college.

At the Ghat, when Shakti will come to pray, she will spot a boy having swallowed a coin and being in a bad shape. His parents will scream for help, when Shakti will take a pot and will run towards the water. In the water, her first encounter with Shiv will happen.

Shakti will immediately know that Shiv is a doctor. She will ask him to help the kid. She will be seen holding his hand and bringing him to the kid.

Will Shiv be able to save the kid?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

