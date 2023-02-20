Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) feeling unwell after taking bath in the ice cold water. She developed frostbite and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) made sure of taking care of her.

We saw how a black-hooded guy tried to help Radha identify the secret that prevails in the locker of the house. Radha also found out that Damini and her mother are up to something, which is linked to the locker of the house.

Radha will in the coming episode, open the locker in order to unearth the truth. She will be under the belief that there is some secret in the locker which is linked to Tulsi’s death. However, Radha will be caught red-handed with a pile of notes and jewels. The whole family will assemble and will accuse Radha of stealing.

Mohan will also confront Radha and will tell her that her true colour is finally out. Radha will be humiliated, but she will have no answer.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.