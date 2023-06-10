ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan breaks open the storage room to save Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan finally getting to know through the rat that Radha is present inside the storage room. He will be seen breaking the room to enter it and save Radha.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 14:10:59
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan breaks open the storage room to save Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the struggle of Radha (Neeharika Roy) in saving herself after getting trapped in the cold storage room. As we know, Radha has fought against extremely low temperatures and has found means to not freeze. She has also gotten injured in the process and has tried to take care of herself, even while praying to God to save her. She tried to get out of the storage room through the vent but was unsuccessful.

We also saw Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting into the cold room to find Radha. But unfortunately, Mohan could not spot Radha as she was underneath the boxes. Radha has now gotten fragile and cannot speak loudly. She is on the verge of losing her survival battle.

Radha has found the last ray of hope which is the rat inside the cold room. Her kind and helpful nature saved Radha’s life again. She has tied a part of her saree onto the injured animal. And this has gotten spotted by Mohan and Gungun.

We wrote about how the mooshak will lead Mohan and family to Radha. The rat will in the coming episode go near the storage room and will get into the room through the tiny hole present. However, Mohan and family will find the door locked.

Mohan will be sure that since the rat has gone inside the room, Radha is present inside. He will not waste time and will break open the door to look for Radha.

Will this be the last struggle of Radha in finding her family? Will Mohan rescue Radha on time?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

