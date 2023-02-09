Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen big drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) being hellbent on making Radha’s (Neeharika Roy) life a living hell. He mourned her death during her Muh Dikhayi ritual. He has tried stopping his mother from giving her the keys to the house. However, Gungun’s support has always helped Radha and favoured her. Now, both Radha and Mohan have decided to pretend in front of Gungun to be a good couple. However, Mohan finds ways to trouble Radha.

The coming episode will see Radha getting up early in the morning for her Pehli Rasoi. She will tell Mohan that though she has cooked many times in the house, this is the first time that she will be cooking as Radha Mohan Trivedi. This will irk Mohan and he will do all that it takes to stop Radha from doing so.

He will be seen putting a huge slab of ice into the overhead tank that connects to Radha’s room. He will also take away her saree that she will keep near the door so that she can wear after her bath. When Radha will go for her shower, he will lock her up from outside. Radha will start to freeze after taking shower from the ice-cold water. She will not even have her clothes to put on. Mohan who will be right outside the door, will tell her that he has stopped her from performing her Pehli Rasoi.

What will Radha do to make her Pehli Rasoi a success?

