Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan promises to start life afresh with Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will see Mohan promising to start life afresh with Radha.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama wherein Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) hates the sight of Radha (Neeharika Roy). Also, the presence of Damini in the house has worsened the equation between Mohan and Radha. We saw how Radha and Mohan indulged in a fight in which the glass from the photo frame broke accidentally, and one of the pieces pierced into Radha’s hand. Gungun took objection to Mohan’s action and called him a killer.

Gungun got so angry that she announced that she will stop calling Mohan her Papa. She will also tell Mohan that she knows very well about how he killed her mother Tulsi. Mohan will be very much hurt with Gungun’s words. He will have an emotional breakdown and will try to hurt himself.

Radha will come up to him and tell him that they need to pretend to be a happy couple for Gungun’s sake. Mohan will understand what Radha means and will tell her that he will try to start life afresh with her.

Does Mohan really intend to be pally with Radha?

