Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan embark on their dangerous trip to USA

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the new travel plan to USA for a felicitation ceremony inviting trouble for the Trivedi family. As we know, they are trapped under a plan made by the terrorists to hijack the flight they are travelling in. We saw how a man from the terrorist gang entered the Trivedi house as a servant and got his men inside the house to make the bomb and place it in Radha’s bag which contained the murti of Banke Bihariji.

Rahul who saw the terrorists at his house, tried to stop them. But he was injected and made unconscious. The coming episode will see Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), Gungun and Kadambari embark on their trip to the USA.

They will load their luggage into the car and will be ready to set off. Rahul will make his attempts to contact his family but all will go in vain.

Radha, Mohan and the family will reach the airport where they will be about to check-in.

As per the promo of the show that has been released, the plane in which they will go will be hijacked with Radha becoming the main culprit in the hijack.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 545 10th November Written Episode Update

Bunty entered the Trivedi house as a servant. He let his entire team inside the house where they made the bomb. They put the bomb inside Radha’s bag without her knowledge.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.