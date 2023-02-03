Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) marrying Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) by force. Nobody in the household is happy with the wedding. Mohan has in fact vowed to make Radha’s life miserable. We saw Mohan mourning over the death of Radha, when during her muh-dikhayi, a few ladies came to mourn her death.

However, Kadambari has accepted Radha as the daughter-in-law of the house and has given Radha the permission to call her mother. Kadambari also proposed giving the house keys to Radha which Mohan objected.

Now the coming drama will see Radha being vocal about the presence of Damini in the house for such a long time. Radha will call Damini and her mother as guests of the house, and will tell them that it is high time that they moved out of the house.

Mohan will again get angry at Radha for being so rude to Damini.

What will happen next?

