Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) trying his level best to give problems to Radha (Neeharika Roy) after she forcefully wed him.

We saw Mohan mourn Radha’s death. We also saw him putting ice cubes into the overhead tank and making Radha take bath in the ice-cold water. The result of all this was that Radha performed her pehli rasoi ritual even when she was burning with fever and severe shivering.

The coming episode will see Radha eventually getting worse in health. She will faint before Mohan. However, Mohan will feel that Radha is as usual acting and will ignore her and go away. However, Mohan will be petrified to see that Radha will still be unconscious even without an audience watching her performance. That will be when he will get serious and will go near Radha and will shake her. He will notice that Radha is suffering from very high fever. He will call for the doctor immediately who will diagnose that Radha has got a frostbite which might have happened after the usage of ice-cold water. Mohan will feel responsible for Radha’s bad health and will vow to take care of her.

What will happen next?

