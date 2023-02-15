Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) suffering from frostbite after taking her bath in ice-cold water. As we know, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) is responsible for it, as he wanted Radha to suffer and not perform her Pehli Rasoi. We saw how Radha fainted before Mohan. Gungun is worried and the doctor diagnosed Radha to be having frostbite.

The coming episode will see Mohan sitting beside Radha monitoring her fever, as he holds himself responsible for Radha’s illness. On the other side, Damini has decided to take advantage of this situation. She has sedated Radha, and has also made arrangements for her first night with Mohan.

She will in the coming episode spike Mohan’s drink and lure him to the bed. On the other side, the black hooded guy will enter the house and will come near Radha. Radha’s life will be in danger and Mohan will not be there to help her.

What will happen next?

