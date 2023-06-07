Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini hides Radha from Mohan's eye

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen the dramatic twists laid out in the plot that has taken the ratings of the show higher. Yes, after a long time, Zee TV saw a change in its leaderboard shows. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan beat Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya last week in its ratings. The plot that is going on now, of Radha (Neeharika Roy) being caught in the cold storage room has propelled the ratings of the show.

We wrote about Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting released from jail. He along with his family came to the storage room to find out Radha’s whereabouts. Mohan realized that Radha had gone into the vent. He got Radha’s hair and blood stained marks, but could not trace out Radha.

As we know, Radha has gotten very weak with injuries and stiffness, and lies unconscious in the storage room, underneath the boxes.

The coming episode will see Damini (Sambhabana Mohanta) sighting Radha’s presence in the room. She will also get to know that Radha is alive. Radha will show small movements, and will also see Mohan and family. But Radha will not have the strength to even let out a small cry and sound. Damini will see to it that Mohan does not see Radha. She will effectively take Mohan and family out of the storage room.

OMG!!

What will Radha do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

