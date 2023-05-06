ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will see Mohan ordering Radha to get out of his life when she will try to convince him that Tulsi did not commit suicide.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 16:02:03
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being hellbent on finding out the mystery behind the death of Tulsi. She is now confident that Damini had a hand in Tulsi’s death and that it was not a suicide. She is trying hard to make Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) believe it, but Mohan is not understanding.

The coming episode will see Mohan and Radha having an altercation in which Radha will affirm that the messages that were sent to Mohan by Tulsi before her death were not actually sent by her. Mohan will have a tough moment understanding Radha. He will go on in his support to Damini which will irk Radha.

The fight between them will be so bad that Mohan will end up telling Radha that she needs to get off from his life now. He will infact ask Radha to get out of his life and never get back like Tulsi.

Radha will be pained by Mohan’s order. But again, it will be Tulsi who will give Radha the needed confidence.

What will Radha do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

