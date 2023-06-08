Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan turns rebellious; stands on one foot

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being trapped inside the cold storage room. Radha got injured but tried to find her way to survive inside the cold room. She also had an adventurous leap into the vent in order to escape. But she failed in doing so as there was a fan towards the other end of the vent.

On the other hand, we saw Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) entering the cold room and searching for Radha. Radha who had gone weak by now, was buried underneath the boxes in a weak state. Damini caught a glimpse of Radha but hid her from Mohan’s eyes.

The coming episode will see Mohan and family getting out of the storage room and going to a nearby temple. Mohan will get rebellious in his attitude and will challenge Baanke Bihari to give him back his Radha. Mohan will plead to God for help and will ask him to show some direction to search for Radha.

Mohan who will be injured in one leg, will stand on one leg in his prayer. He will stand on his bleeding leg that will make him all the more uncomfortable. Mohan will challenge God and will ask for a way out. Gungun will also follow her dad and will stand on one foot in her prayer.

Will Mohan and Gungun’s prayers be answered?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

