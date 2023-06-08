ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan turns rebellious; stands on one foot

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan turning rebellious as he will stand on one foot to pray for Radha.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jun,2023 16:24:33
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan turns rebellious; stands on one foot

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being trapped inside the cold storage room. Radha got injured but tried to find her way to survive inside the cold room. She also had an adventurous leap into the vent in order to escape. But she failed in doing so as there was a fan towards the other end of the vent.

On the other hand, we saw Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) entering the cold room and searching for Radha. Radha who had gone weak by now, was buried underneath the boxes in a weak state. Damini caught a glimpse of Radha but hid her from Mohan’s eyes.

The coming episode will see Mohan and family getting out of the storage room and going to a nearby temple. Mohan will get rebellious in his attitude and will challenge Baanke Bihari to give him back his Radha. Mohan will plead to God for help and will ask him to show some direction to search for Radha.

Mohan who will be injured in one leg, will stand on one leg in his prayer. He will stand on his bleeding leg that will make him all the more uncomfortable. Mohan will challenge God and will ask for a way out. Gungun will also follow her dad and will stand on one foot in her prayer.

Will Mohan and Gungun’s prayers be answered?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Sua Spoiler: Haider drinks Dua's leftover coffee
Rabb Se Hai Sua Spoiler: Haider drinks Dua's leftover coffee
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir returns to the mandap to halt Akshay-Prachi’s wedding
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir returns to the mandap to halt Akshay-Prachi’s wedding
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu hides the truth from Ayaan
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu hides the truth from Ayaan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya puts up a plan for his grand love confession
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya puts up a plan for his grand love confession
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sharma family gets into a dilemma
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sharma family gets into a dilemma
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj motivates Anupamaa
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj motivates Anupamaa
Latest Stories
Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti Sets Hearts Racing With Her Stunning Multi-Colored Bikini Look
Maldives Diaries: Surbhi Jyoti Sets Hearts Racing With Her Stunning Multi-Colored Bikini Look
Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT
Exclusive: Ashish Chaturvedi bags web series Plot No 1/2 for a new OTT
I need everyone's love and blessings to make this project a success: Arjun Bijlani
I need everyone's love and blessings to make this project a success: Arjun Bijlani
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
"Elated with the love from the audiences", Abhishek Banerjee said as his four shows got featured in the list of Top 50 IMDB Indian Web series
"Elated with the love from the audiences", Abhishek Banerjee said as his four shows got featured in the list of Top 50 IMDB Indian Web series
From Stage to Screen: Zee Theatre and ZEE5 Redefine the Theatre Viewing Experience on OTT!!
From Stage to Screen: Zee Theatre and ZEE5 Redefine the Theatre Viewing Experience on OTT!!
Read Latest News