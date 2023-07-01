ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti's Mandira to be Radha's real mother?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see the big connection to Radha's past being in the new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti being developed. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 16:21:40
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti's Mandira to be Radha's real mother?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the integration happening of the new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, produced by the same company. As we know, there is a big secret to unearth related to the past of Radha (Neeharika Roy), that can erase her existence. We saw how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) from the new show, looked to erase her past and aimed to reach Barsana to do so. It was revealed that she has a connection with Radha’s father Rameshwar. They talked about a secret and Mandira threatened to kill Rameshwar’s daughter. Rameshwar in the process got unwell and had to be admitted.

There were scenes in the show which mentioned about Rameshwar wanting to do his wife, that is Radha’s mother’s death anniversary ceremony. He asked Radha to be a part of it. Also, there were instances shown to how Radha believes that her mother was very good and that she loved her immensely.

However, there is a buzz doing rounds that the next big revelation that will happen will be of Mandira being the real mother of Radha. We hear that this is how the makers want to establish the connection between their two shows.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi sends out a hint to Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi sends out a hint to Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha slaps Damini
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi winces in pain
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi winces in pain
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi’s skeleton
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to hide Tulsi’s skeleton
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan decides to work
Latest Stories
Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style In Floral Dress
Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style In Floral Dress
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse
R Ashwin Not Satisfied With World Cup 2023 Schedule, Here’s Why
R Ashwin Not Satisfied With World Cup 2023 Schedule, Here’s Why
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here
Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You
Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie
Read Latest News