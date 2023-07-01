Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti's Mandira to be Radha's real mother?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the integration happening of the new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, produced by the same company. As we know, there is a big secret to unearth related to the past of Radha (Neeharika Roy), that can erase her existence. We saw how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) from the new show, looked to erase her past and aimed to reach Barsana to do so. It was revealed that she has a connection with Radha’s father Rameshwar. They talked about a secret and Mandira threatened to kill Rameshwar’s daughter. Rameshwar in the process got unwell and had to be admitted.

There were scenes in the show which mentioned about Rameshwar wanting to do his wife, that is Radha’s mother’s death anniversary ceremony. He asked Radha to be a part of it. Also, there were instances shown to how Radha believes that her mother was very good and that she loved her immensely.

However, there is a buzz doing rounds that the next big revelation that will happen will be of Mandira being the real mother of Radha. We hear that this is how the makers want to establish the connection between their two shows.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.