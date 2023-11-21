Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha held at gunpoint

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with the plane hijack track being focussed upon. As we know, the real face of Damini was out, when the passengers identified her as the one who might be connected with the terrorists. We saw Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) trying to strangulate Bunty when he slapped his mother.

The coming episode will be shocking and intense with Radha (Neeharika Roy) getting into trouble. The terrorists will want to break the idol of Banke Bihari when Radha will talk about how Banke Bihari’s power will kill them. The terrorist will hold the idol in her hand, and will ask her fellowman to shoot at the idol. However, Radha will run and grab the idol in her hand. The terrorist will now aim at Radha and will ask her to place the idol down.

Radha will tell the terrorists how they have no religion. The terrorist will threaten to shoot at Radha. Mohan will ask Radha to calm down, but Radha will go on yelling at the terrorists for humiliating her Banke Bihari. The terrorist will say that she wants to see her Banke Bihari killing her.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 555 20th November Written Episode Update

When the pregnant traveller was being starved, Kadambari tried to help her by giving her some food. Bunty who saw this, slapped Kadambari to which Mohan got angry.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.